Update On Injured Passengers From AZAL Plane Crash
Date
1/24/2025 6:11:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Of the 17 people injured in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines
Embraer 190 passenger plane near Aktau on December 25, 2024, 13
have been discharged for outpatient treatment. Their treatment is
being monitored by local doctors. Currently, four patients (one man
and three women) are still receiving inpatient care,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Health
and TABIB.
"Immediately after the incident, a State Commission was
established by the relevant Order of President Ilham Aliyev to
investigate the causes of the crash. The Order instructed state
bodies, the Ministry of Health, and TABIB to take appropriate
measures," the statement said.
Following the instructions, the injured citizens were promptly
returned to Azerbaijan, and conditions for their treatment were set
up.
Of the 17 injured, four were initially admitted to the Intensive
Care Unit, and 13 were placed in the Inpatient Department. The
injuries included fractures, crush injuries, head trauma, chest
injuries, bilateral pneumo-hemothorax, and respiratory failure.
Each patient was examined by specialists, including
orthopedic-traumatologists, neurosurgeons, intensive care
specialists, and surgeons.
Three patients underwent surgery. Currently, four patients are
still hospitalized: one in intensive care, whose condition is
stable, and three others in the inpatient unit, all in stable
condition.
The crash occurred on December 25, 2024, when an AZAL flight
from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Of the 67
people aboard, 38 died, and 29 survived.
