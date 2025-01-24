Update On Injured Passengers From AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Of the 17 people in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 passenger plane near Aktau on December 25, 2024, 13 have been discharged for outpatient treatment. Their is being monitored by local doctors. Currently, four patients (one man and three women) are still receiving inpatient care, Azernews reports, citing the of Health and TABIB.

"Immediately after the incident, a State Commission was established by the relevant Order of President Ilham Aliyev to investigate the causes of the crash. The Order instructed state bodies, the Ministry of Health, and TABIB to take appropriate measures," the statement said.

Following the instructions, the injured citizens were promptly returned to Azerbaijan, and conditions for their treatment were set up.

Of the 17 injured, four were initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and 13 were placed in the Inpatient Department. The injuries included fractures, crush injuries, head trauma, chest injuries, bilateral pneumo-hemothorax, and respiratory failure. Each patient was examined by specialists, including orthopedic-traumatologists, neurosurgeons, intensive care specialists, and surgeons.

Three patients underwent surgery. Currently, four patients are still hospitalized: one in intensive care, whose condition is stable, and three others in the inpatient unit, all in stable condition.

The crash occurred on December 25, 2024, when an AZAL flight from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people aboard, 38 died, and 29 survived.