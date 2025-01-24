Donald Trump Returns With Plans To Fix Ukraine, Immigration And 'Put America First'

Author: Jonathan Este

When Abraham Lincoln gave his ) in March 1865, his message was delivered:“With malice toward none, with charity for all” (thanks to Rory Stewart for mentioning this on The Rest is Politics). As anyone who watched Donald deliver his second inaugural speech and has followed the 47th president's first few days back in office will know, there has been malice aplenty. And a distinct lack of charity.

For malice, you'd have to go a long way to beat the way Trump spent the first few minutes of his speech trashing the record of Joe Biden. Only an hour or so before, the outgoing president had graciously welcomed the incoming president into the White House – and was sitting right behind Trump as he tore him to shreds.

But Trump's decision to launch an attack on the Right Rev Mariann Edgar Budde must have pushed it close. Budde delivered a sermon on Tuesday at the National Cathedral prayer service for the inauguration, asking the president to“have mercy” on“people in our country who are scared now”. Trump responded on Wednesday by taking to social media to demand an apology, calling her“nasty” and the service“boring” and“uninspiring”.

Trump's first week has been a blur of executive orders and social media posts, which combine to give us an idea about what's going on in his head. For now, at least. One of the latest big reveals on his Truth Social website was his plan for ending the war in Ukraine, besides treating Vladimir Putin like a recalcitrant child.“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” he cautioned, before threatening to put“high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries”.

All of which is pretty much as the US was already doing under Biden, notes David Galbreath , who reports that Putin's spin doctor Dmitry Peskov told Russian journalists that“we do not see any particular new elements here”.

But there appear to be some key differences in approaches of the two administrations, writes Galbreath, an expert in war and security at the University of Bath, who has a particular focus on Russia and the Soviet Union. First, his stated intention to punish countries that do business with Russia, including Iran and North Korea, but possibly also China and India, which remain important customers for Russian oil and gas.

Dynamic relationship: Trump with Russian president Vladimir Putin at their summit in Geneva in July 2018. EPA-EFE/Anatoly Maltsev

And Trump's idiosyncratic use of social media to stir the pot could also be interpreted as a foreign policy tool. So when Putin congratulated the US president after his inauguration, Trump responded with criticism of the way Putin has prosecuted his war:“He can't be thrilled, he's not doing so well,” Trump wrote.“Russia is bigger, they have more soldiers to lose, but that's no way to run a country.”

Of course, bluff, bluster and keeping people guessing has always been a key tactic in Trump's playbook. Whether this will bother a former KGB officer like Putin is a matter of conjecture: one would have to imagine the Russian president didn't get where he is today without knowing a thing or two about dissembling himself.

But many observers believe that Trump's unpredictable nature probably had a fair bit to do with how Benjamin Netanyahu finally accepted the deal brokered by (among others) Antony Blinken and his US state department colleagues last May. Despite the deal looking to have been done by September last year, the Israeli prime minister continued to raise objections. That is until Trump let it be known on January 7 that should it not be signed by the time he entered the White House“all hell will break out in the Middle East”.

Whether this approach will help Trump in his bid to remake the world order to fit his“America first” doctrine is another matter, writes Stefan Wolff, an international security analyst at the University of Birmingham. Wolff identifies three key foreign policy aims for a second Trump White House. His first priority, writes Wolff, will be to assert US dominance in the western hemisphere, but particularly in the Americas and the Caribbean.

This will mean scaling back US involvement in Europe and the Middle East. America's Nato allies will be watching this aspect of Trump 2.0 foreign policy with a degree of concern. But the big unknown will be how he approaches the US relationship with China, where – as Wolff points out – he“oscillates between aggressive and conciliatory rhetoric”.

For Wolff the overarching question is whether Trump is capable, in one term, of realising his vision of three clearly defined spheres of influence for the great powers – the US, China and possibly Russia,“let alone whether such an outcome would be desirable”.

The words“in one term” in the previous paragraph are doing a lot of heavy lifting. There has been a fair bit of speculation already as to whether Trump will be happy with just one term and whether, having been so rudely interrupted in 2021 by Joe Biden, the 45th and 47th president might seek to change the US constitution to give himself a shot at becoming number 48 as well.

Given he would be 82 if he were to seek the third term, this would appear to be so remote as to be unimaginable. But it's hard to second guess Donald Trump when it comes to how he wants history to remember him. And let's not forget that his great rival and sparring partner Vladimir Putin will have served six terms if he makes it to 2036, which is what he is entitled to do under Russia's constitution.

Anyway, in the remote eventuality that Trump does decide to opt for constitutional change, Russian constitutional expert Paul Fisher has this account of how Putin manipulated the system to normalise the idea that he could, effectively, become president for life.

Trump does solemnly swear

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. He's only just been sworn in. Dafydd Townley, an expert in US politics from the University of Portsmouth was there to watch him seal the deal and gives us his impression of the inauguration. There's a degree of relief, writes Townley , in the improbability of any petty squabbles about crowd sizes this time round, given that everyone had to cram into the Capitol Rotunda due, we're told, to the cold weather.

The inauguration speech, which had the audience bobbing up and down in ovation, was pretty much what Trump had foreshadowed on the campaign trail and in recent interviews: taking control of the Panama Canal, legislating to recognise only two genders (this one got the crowd particularly excited), planting the US flag on Mars (which in turn sent Elon Musk into raptures). American would be great again and he would rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. At this point Hillary Clinton got the giggles.

Musk was clearly still excited when he tipped up to an inauguration rally later for the folks who couldn't squeeze into the Rotunda. Thanking Trump's supporters for helping get his friend elected, Musk made a curious gesture with his right arm. I'll say nothing more except to say it involved putting his right hand over his heart before extending his arm, elbow-straight, at a roughly 45-degree angle, with palm outstretched and facing down.

You've seen it before, I'm sure. Suffice to say it led to an orgy of speculation online about Musk's ideological leanings. Happily Samuel Agbamu, a historian and classicist at the University of Reading, is here to give us the fascinating history of this much contested gesture .

Dictator for a day

Anyway, the next day Trump had his feet well and truly behind the Resolute Desk and was signing executive orders for all he was worth. Chris Featherstone, who teaches and researches US politics at the University of York, runs through the most consequential measures the new president took on his“day of being a dictator” and parses what this tells us about his plans for governing.

Donald Trump was quick to get to work after his inauguration. EPA-EFE/Jim lo Scalzo/pool

Out of the frenzy of activity in the West Wing that day, two really consequential measures spring to mind. First, Trump signalled his intention to once again pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement. As Rebekkah Markey-Towler, who researches climate futures at the University of Melbourne, this may prove to be a double-edged sword .

On the one hand, given the US is the world's second biggest emitter behind China, this is a big problem. But as Markey-Towler notes, it's mitigated by the fact that as the rest of the world gets on with trying to curb climate change, it's probably best that Trump isn't in the room to disrupt that vital work.

Another key set of policies, which his followers in the Maga movement will be thrilled about, are a raft of measures to curb immigration, including a plan to get rid of birthright citizenship. This is the mechanism by which people born in the US become“natural-born” US citizens regardless of the status of their parents.

Which raises one seeming anomaly from the campaign trail. How did a candidate who pledged to close the US's southern border, deport undocumented migrants and remove the path to citizenship for so many people of Latin American heritage attract so much support from the Latino community? Fernando Pizarro of City University, a veteran reporter of US politics-turned academic, explains how Trump pulled off such a major coup .

