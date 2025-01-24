Bahrain Commends Omani Efforts To Secure Release Of Galaxy Leader Crew

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Bahrain commended on Friday the success of the mediation efforts undertaken by Oman to release the crew of the Galaxy Leader ship, which had been detained off the Yemeni coast since November 2023.

The Bahraini Foreign expressed in a statement the kingdom's appreciation for the Omani efforts to resolve this humanitarian crisis and its keenness to consolidate regional security and peace.

Bahrain hoped that this initiative would represent a decisive step on the path of effective international cooperation and partnership in reducing escalation and tension in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region.

The ministry stressed the need to protect the security and safety of maritime and commercial navigation in accordance with the provisions of international law and relevant international agreements and resolutions.

Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi announced last Wednesday the successful release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader ship and their safe arrival to Oman.

The crew had been detained since November 2023, consisting of 25 individuals from Bulgaria, Mexico, the Philippines, Romania and Ukraine. (end)

kna







