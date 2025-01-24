Kuwait Crude Oil Drops Eight Cents To USD 82.13 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price lost eight cents during Thursday's trading to reach USD 82.13 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 82.21 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Friday. Brent futures dropped 71 cents to USD 78.29 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) declined 82 cents to USD 74.62 pb. (end) km

