عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crude Oil Drops Eight Cents To USD 82.13 Pb - KPC


1/24/2025 5:05:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price lost eight cents during Thursday's trading to reach USD 82.13 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 82.21 pb the day before, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures dropped 71 cents to USD 78.29 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) declined 82 cents to USD 74.62 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109125496


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search