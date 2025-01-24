Clinic Sealed In Srinagar's Harwan, Medicine Samples Taken For Probe

An official said that samples of the medicines were also taken for investigation, reported news agency KNO.

The department of Paediatrics at medical college Srinagar has raised concerns over rising cases of Acute Liver Failure (ALF) linked to unproven treatments by some quacks.

The head of the department had urged principal GMC to take strong measures against the practice of quackery.

