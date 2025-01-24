Arab Bureau Of Education For The Gulf States Announces Winners Of Hamdan Foundation's 2024 GCC Educational Awards

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 24 January 2025: The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States revealed today, Friday (24 January 2025), the winners of the 2024 GCC Educational Awards of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences. A total of 17 winners were selected from 98 entries.

In the Distinguished Teacher Award category, winners from Saudi Arabia included Ali bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Siyafi from Tariq Bin Ziyad Secondary School, Itidal bint Abdullah bin Saud Al-Mughlooth from the Fifth Intermediate School in Al-Mubarraz, and Sameera bint Abdullah Mubarak Al-Otaibi from Reha Primary School. From Kuwait, the award was granted to Jawaher Ojeir Lafi Bati Al-Asimi from Ghaneema Al-Marzouq Secondary School for Girls. From Qatar, the winner was Noora Abdullah Haidar Jahrami from Al-Khansa Primary School for Girls. From Bahrain, Kawthar Jaafar Hamza Ibrahim from Al-Qadisiyah Primary School for Girls was honored with the award.

In the Distinguished Student Award category, winners from Saudi Arabia included Yasser Badr Awad Al-Mutairi from Al-Mutaqaddimah Schools in Al-Khaleej District, Thamer bin Youssef bin Thamer Al-Masaoud from Al-Mutaqaddimah Private Secondary School in Al-Jouf, Aisha bint Fahd bin Ibrahim Al-Suwaid from the 14th School in Arar, and Jouri bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Busaili from Al-Mutaqaddimah Schools for Smart Learning. From Kuwait, the award was given to Kawthar Yousef Mohammed Ali Nasrallah from Mariya Al-Qibtiya Secondary School for Girls. Winners from Qatar included Abdullah Hilal Abdullah Al-Hassan Al-Muhannadi from Qatar Academy Al Khor and Noora Faisal Duhaim Saad Al-Dosari from the Banking School. From Bahrain, Ali Reza Mohammed Ali Hussein Ahmed Al-Arabi from Al-Tawoon Secondary School for Boys and Khawla Ahmed Mansour Ali from Jidhafs Secondary School for Girls received the award.

In the Distinguished School Award category, Prince Abdul Mohsen Bin Abdulaziz Secondary School from Saudi Arabia was recognized, led by Principal Bandar bin Saad bin Rashad Al-Harbi. From Bahrain, Jidhafs Secondary School for Girls, under the leadership of Principal Khulood Yaqoub Abdullah Bado, won the award.

In his remarks on the occasion, His Excellency Dr. Abdurrahman bin Mohammed Al-Asmi, Director-General of ABEGS , stated:“This award has become a pioneering benchmark at both the regional and international levels, recognizing and honoring outstanding individuals and institutions in the educational field, including school leaders, teachers, and students. It has garnered attention from exceptional participants across schools, teachers, and students alike.”

His Excellency Dr. Al-Asmi emphasized the award's role in enhancing educational performance and promoting excellence in teaching practices. It recognizes schools that excel academically and behaviorally, teachers who innovate and present diverse teaching strategies, and leadership figures who contribute to transformative practices in education.

In conclusion, HE thanked Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences for its ongoing efforts in honoring distinguished individuals and for introducing structural reforms that will further expand and develop the award's reach and extended gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the award's success and wished everyone continued excellence.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation awards, launched by the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to elevate education quality and promote talent and excellence, have undergone significant development. The awards have also expanded regionally and internationally through strategic partnerships with global organizations, cementing their position among the most esteemed awards in the educational sector.