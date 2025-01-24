Delhi HC Notice On Plea Seeking Re-Election To Vacant Posts In KMC Student Union

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice on a plea seeking directions to conduct re-election for the two vacant seats of Central Councillors in Kirori Mal College Student Union 2024-2025 with immediate effect.

A Bench of Justice Sachin Datta issued the notice and sought responses of Delhi University, its Chief Election Officer, Kirori Mal College (KMC) and other respondents in the matter.

Daksha Bhardwaj, a B.A. Sanskrit (Hons.) student, who contested for the post of President in the Kirori Mal College Student Union Election of 2024-2025, contended that by not conducting re-election on vacant seats, the college and varsity administration is not only violating the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines but also subjecting the students to a“grave injustice”.

The petition highlighted that the college authorities declared the election of two Central Councillors as null and void on November 25, and since then these two posts have been vacant and the college administration is not following the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendation which mandates re-election on vacant seats.

“It has been 48 days till now from the date of declaration of the election of the two Central Councillors as null and void, and since then the administration has failed to conduct fresh elections as per the rules,” said the petition, filed through advocate Ashu Bidhuri.

It added that as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, in the event of the office of any major post of office bearer falling vacant within two months of elections, re-elections should be conducted; otherwise, the Vice President may be promoted to the post of President, and Joint Secretary to the post of Secretary, as the case may be.

Further, it said that the post of Central Councillor is important in the student union as the Central Councillor is a part of the central council for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

“The actions of the administration are completely arbitrary in nature and against the principle of natural justice. This is a clear violation of traditions and practices that are being followed in other colleges of Delhi University or DUSU elections. [T]he petitioner has raised his grievance at the appropriate stage and before the appropriate authorities and there is complete failure on their part to comply with the directions of Lyngdoh Committee recommendations,” stated the petition.

It added that the petitioner is facing major problems due to illegal acts done by the authorities, constraining him to approach the Delhi High Court and beseech it to issue necessary directions that will impel them to comply and perform their statutory obligations.

Further, it said,“Elections to any office/body are required to be free, fair, and transparent. Elections lie at the core of democracy. The authority entrusted by law to hold/conduct such elections is to be completely independent of any extraneous influence/consideration.”