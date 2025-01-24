C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. To Attend PAVE/X Pavement Experience As An Exhibitor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

C&K Paving Is Looking for Quality Subcontractors at PAVE/X





WINDER, Ga., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C&K Paving Contractors, Inc., a nationwide, commercial paving company, is set to attend the PAVE/X Pavement Experience Show as an exhibitor. The show is taking place January 28-30, 2025, at the Convention Center in Chattanooga, TN. Industry leaders since 1999, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. is licensed throughout the U.S. They are attending the event to gain quality, experienced, reliable vendors. Their booth number is 1039.

Parking lot paving experts, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. helps commercial properties of all sizes maximize property value, minimize liabilities and get the best return on their investment. Delivering top-quality asphalt and concrete construction, repair and maintenance services , they extend the life of their clients' paved assets.



Asphalt Milling

Asphalt Paving

Concrete Repair and Maintenance

Seal Coating

Crack Sealing and Mastic

Pavement Striping Parking Lot Accessories and Asset Protection

"We're expanding our geographic network and looking for new subcontractors. We're going to have a presence at [PAVE/X] to be available for others to meet us and decide if it's a good fit." - Chad Holcomb, Vice President, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc.

Visit to learn more about their services.

About C&K Paving Contractors, Inc.

Founded in 1999, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. is a trusted name in commercial paving, delivering high-quality construction, repair and maintenance solutions for diverse industries .

Licensed across the U.S., C&K Paving's clients include the giants of the big-box retail sector, outparcel & brick-and-mortar businesses, restaurants & convenience stores, shopping centers & regional malls and healthcare facilities. No job is too big or too small for them to handle.

SOURCE C&K Paving

