Relatively Cold Weather Forecast For Today, Tomorrow - JMD

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra)-- Friday's weather is expected to be moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, and relatively cold in most places, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Low-lying clouds may be visible, and there is a chance of brief, light rain showers in the Kingdom's north and center in the afternoon. The winds are expected to be moderately strong and northwesterly.According to the JMD, there is a chance that fog will cause reduced horizontal vision in the early morning across mountainous areas and certain plains.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 12 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 22 degrees during the day, sliding to 11 degrees at night.