UN Security Council Holds Meeting On Cooperation With Arab League

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A meeting was held today at United Nations Security Council to discuss cooperation between United Nations and the Arab League.

Algerian Foreign Ahmed Attaf, whose country holds the rotating presidency of Security Council, stressed the need for a partnership that reinforces the role of both Arab and UN in establishing peace and security in the Arab world.

In his speech, he pointed out that with the rapid and dangerous developments in the Arab region there is an urgent need for a partnership that restores value of Arab and UN diplomacy in laying the foundations of peace, security, and prosperity across the Arab world, where efforts are united, and initiatives strengthened.

He emphasized that the key to restoring security and stability in the Middle East lies in resolving Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy. He added that this is a historic opportunity to avoid the mistakes of the past and use Gaza ceasefire as a stepping stone to revive a political process that can implement fair, permanent, and final solution two-state solution supported by the entire international community.

He also underscored importance of developments in Lebanon and the need for cooperation between the Arab League and UN to ensure Lebanon is finally safeguarded from the devastating instability it has faced for years. The same applies to Syria, he added that it is their responsibility as organizations to support Syria on its path to restoring peace and security across its territories and regaining full sovereignty.

