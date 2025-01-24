Qatar Secure Gold In Foil Event Of Arab Fencing Championship In Bahrain
1/24/2025 4:01:14 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar claimed Gold in the foil event of the Arab Fencing Championship in Bahrain after defeating Bahrain 45-30 in the final.
This victory raises Qatar's tally in the championship to three medals, two gold and one silver, after winning gold for the foil team and silver for men's individual foil event on Wednesday.
The tournament runs through Monday, January 27. (
