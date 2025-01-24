Importance Of Arab Cooperation On Preserving Documentary Heritage Highlighted

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Organised by the National Archives of Qatar (NAQ) in partnership with Unesco, the 'Memory in Heritage: Fostering Cooperation on Documentary Heritage in the Arab Region' runs for its 2nd day, with the participation of a host of international and regional experts, decision-makers, and representatives of national libraries, museums, and archives from various Arab countries.

On the sidelines of the conference, several participants spoke to Qatar News Agency (QNA) about the event's importance and the matters on hand.

Senior cultural expert at Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science Dr. Khalid Rashid Al Balushi highlighted to QNA the significance of the conference, noting that it coincides with the proposal to establish a Memory of the World Committee for the Arab Region, which aims to unify and intensify Arab efforts to preserve documentary heritage against all challenges, with climate change being a major concern, along with conflicts, natural disasters, among other emergencies.

For his part, Chairman of Egypt National Committee for Memory of the World Dr. Sherif Kamel Shahin told QNA that the establishment of a Memory of the World Committee for the Arab Region, as discussed in yesterday's sessions, will provide a broader framework for training Memory of the World institutions in Arab countries, including libraries, archives, and museums, on the international registration of Arab heritage materials, thus increasing their global presence.

Dr. Shahin stressed the need for cooperation among archives, libraries, and museums in the Arab world, providing their staff with the necessary training, and ensuring that they have the needed financial and human resources for them to have a stronger international presence.

He added that the conference is a long-awaited opportunity for joint Arab cooperation in the Memory of the World framework, especially that since 1992,

Arab contributions have been very limited, comprising only three percent of the total registered documentary heritage materials worldwide.

Chairman of Morocco National Committee for Memory of the World Dr. Fouad Mahdaoui said that the conference is of great significance because it hosts discussions about having a shared Arab record of the region's documentary heritage and the importance of its existence, bringing together regional specialists and stakeholders to deliberate on the matter.

Dr. Mahdaoui said the fact that the conference is organised by NAQ and Unesco to protect documentary heritage, provide training to relevant parties, enhance Arab capacities in the field, and raise awareness in face of challenges, adds to the event's significance. - QNA