Infantino Hails Aspire Academy's Impact, Invites Contribution To FIFA's Talent Development Scheme

Doha: Aspire Academy's contribution to FIFA's Talent Development Scheme, which came via an session has been praised by the coaches and officials involved. The webinar was part of the“Voices from Elite Development” aspect of the scheme and united over 75 coaches and technical staff from various federations around the world.

The event follows a recently established partnership between FIFA, the Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. The virtual session, broadcast from Aspire Academy's state-of-the-art facilities, highlighted the Academy's innovative and holistic approach to athlete development.

The request to contribute to the scheme comes as FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Aspire Academy's transformative role in global football development:

“The impact (of Aspire Academy) is undoubtedly massive, particularly in Qatar. We know that 70% of Qatar's national football team is composed of players who were trained and educated at Aspire Academy. Beyond that, Aspire's philosophy extends its influence to Africa, Asia, and countries around the world, fostering development and growth in football. Aspire Academy's success means we have asked them to help detect talents all over the world and to integrate them then into the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. So to give opportunities to girls and boys in countries where they usually don't get this opportunity by bringing the trained staff of Aspire, of FIFA together and this is what our responsibility is to give opportunities, give chances, give dreams and change lives of people,” Infantino said.

The webinar was led by Edorta Murua, the Technical Director of Aspire Academy's Football Department. The session featured insights from key team members, including María Ruiz de Oña (Head of Neurophysiology), Jonatan Cabanelas (Technical Coordinator), and Iñaki González Abadía (Lead Elite Teams). Together, they shared Aspire Academy's strategies for cultivating talent and enhancing student-athletes' performances.

Reflecting on the webinar, Murua remarked:“Aspire focuses on its core philosophy of dynamic, interactive work that fosters personal growth and development in both staff and players. The presentation showcased Aspire's commitment to mentoring and building leadership skills within its team, which is then translated to player development. The goal was to demonstrate and share insights on how Aspire nurtures players' decision-making, responsibility, and personal growth, preparing them for success at the highest levels of club and national football."

The session also highlighted the importance of the Academy's well-established methodology and modern, human-centred approach to football development. Aspire Academy is continuing to share its ideas on its mission to plant the seeds of growth and professionalism for players and leaders alike.

The FIFA Voices from Elite Development series is an ongoing initiative featuring guest speakers from prominent organisations such as Atletico Madrid, the South Korean Football Association, and the Costa Rican Football Federation. The series will culminate in a highly anticipated roundtable discussion on January 30, featuring football legends such as Cesc Fabregas, Kolo Touré, and Verónica Boquete.