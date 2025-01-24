Junaid Khan Shares How Farah Khan Helped Him Overcome His Dancing Struggles

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan recently opened up about how, despite struggling with his dancing skills, Farah Khan made the entire process easy and comfortable for him.

Junaid recently shared his experience of working with choreographer-turned-director Farah, who choreographed the song "Rehna Kol" from his upcoming Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor.

Set to make his big theatrical debut with Loveyapa, Junaid expressed,“Working with Farah ma'am has been an unforgettable experience. She brings such a remarkable presence to the set.” He added,“I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to learn from someone so respected and experienced. Despite my weaknesses as a dancer, her energy and warmth made it easy for me to feel comfortable and focus on giving my best.”

Interestingly, Farah, who choreographed the iconic song "Pehla Nasha" from Aamir Khan's "Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar" (1992), has now choreographed a song for Aamir's son, Junaid. Reflecting on his experience working with Farah, Junaid describes it as one of the most memorable moments of his life.

On a related note, "Loveyapa," set in the realm of modern romance, explores the journey of a young couple whose relationship faces challenges after they swap mobile phones and uncover some harsh truths about each other. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today, which starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the lead roles in 2022.

To bring authenticity to his role in the film, Junaid reportedly spent three months living in the National Capital, immersing himself in the city's lifestyle and culture. A source close to the development was quoted as saying,“Junaid Khan truly immersed himself in the role by spending three months in Delhi to get into the skin of his character. He wanted to capture the essence and nuances of a typical Delhi boy for his upcoming film 'Loveyapa.”

“Loveyapa” directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma. The movie is slated to hit theatres on 7th February 2025.