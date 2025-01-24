SWAT IT! Pest Control Announces Launch In The Phoenix Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SWAT IT! Pest Control

SWAT IT! Pest Control opens in Phoenix market.

- Jeremy PrevostPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SWAT IT! Pest Control is proud to announce its launch in the Phoenix, Arizona area, marking a major milestone in the pest control industry. With a focus on exceptional service, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-first approach, SWAT IT! is set to transform the way homeowners and businesses manage pest control.Founded in 2025 by Michael Leobold and Jeremy Prevost, the company brings together decades of expertise in mergers and acquisitions, artificial intelligence, customer service, marketing, and strategic growth within the home services industry.This forward-thinking approach extends to every level of the organization. SWAT IT! hires only the best and brightest technicians, provides daily training sessions, and prioritizes professionalism and customer satisfaction. Their dedication to excellence ensures a level of service that the pest control world has yet to see."Our goal is ambitious," says Jeremy Prevost, SWAT IT!'s CEO. "With Michael Leobold as our president, his leadership style and eye for detail have already been proven by building and selling two successful pest control companies. We are excited to take pest control to the next level and see explosive growth by utilizing technology, ongoing training, and a customer-centric approach."SWAT IT! Pest Control has already acquired several smaller companies in the Phoenix area to fuel its growth. With plans to expand to 50 locations across the Southwest United States.SWAT IT!'s is commitmented to innovation, highly trained teams, and uncompromising service quality. By blending years of industry expertise with the latest technology, SWAT IT! ensures every client receives world-class pest management solutions tailored to their specific needs.About SWAT IT! Pest ControlFounded in 2025, SWAT IT! Pest Control has a clear vision of revolutionizing the pest control industry. With a dedication to innovation, growth, and customer-focused solutions, the company aims to become a leader in the Southwest United States, offering unmatched pest control services to communities across the region.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit swatitpest.

MIchael Leobold

SWAT IT! Pest Control

+1 725-233-0596

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.