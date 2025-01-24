Get Ready To Feast At The First-Ever Food Festival At RIVERLANDTM Dubai, Dubai Parkstm And Resorts

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 22 January 2025: Foodies, families, and fun-seekers, get ready for an unforgettable experience! For the very first time, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts is launching the RIVERLANDTM Dubai Food Festival -a mouthwatering extravaganza taking place at RIVERLANDTM Dubai from Friday, 24th January. This one-of-a-kind event invites visitors to explore a world of flavours, enjoy delights, and create lasting memories-all included with a single ticket!







With over 24 dining options and over 100 dishes, the festival offers something for every palate. Guests can start their journey at the T-Rex Adventure Café, where bold flavours meet a prehistoric theme. Other highlights include Italian classics at Viva Ristorante or grilled specialties at Al Mashowa. Need a pick-me-up? Stop by Espresso Riverland Café for your caffeine fix or enjoy a hot, fresh slice from Artisan Crust Pizza.

The line-up also features juicy burgers from Flip n' Burger, authentic Indian snacks at Yalla Bombay, and plenty more. For a sweet treat, guests can indulge in spun-sugar cotton candy from Fluffy Delights. Each food outlet showcases cuisines from all over the world including Mexico, USA, India, Italy and more.





The festival is about more than just food-it's packed with entertainment! The lineup features thrilling performances, from dynamic live music and pulsating DJ sets that will keep your feet tapping, to lively parades that bring the streets to life with colour and energy. Over the weekend, visitors can enjoy live performances including a Latin band, a Pop band and an Arabic band, adding a diverse musical flavour to the festival.

Also, don't miss out onfleet of food trucks offering everything from melt-in-your-mouth donuts and refreshing juices to spicy Chaat & Chai, hotdogs, shawarma, tacos, and street corn. Whether you're grabbing a quick bite or settling in for a meal, the festival promises endless culinary discoveries.

Adding a prehistoric twist, the much-loved Dino Parades return, featuring towering dinosaurs marching through the festival, captivating kids and adults alike. The Dino meet-and-greet sessions offer a unique opportunity for guests to interact with these fascinating creatures, making for unforgettable family moments. Children can also look forward to face painting and arts & crafts activities during the weekends, ensuring endless fun for the little ones.

As the sun sets, the festival lights up with eco-friendly laser shows daily at 7:30pm, 8:20pm, and 9:30pm, and a spectacular fireworks display every Saturday at 9:30pm.

Tickets for this culinary adventure start at just AED 50, which includes five food and drink tokens along with entry to. For those with a bigger appetite, the AED 100 package offers 12 tokens and entry. Annual Pass members can enjoy an exclusive deal for AED 50, including six tokens. Already in the park or an annual pass holder? In-park packages are available for AED 50 with six tokens to spend on your favorite festival treats. With every ticket, guests can take a spin on the Wheel of Fortune, adding a dash of excitement and the chance to win extra tokens to fuel their festival feast!

Whether guests are enjoying crispy tacos, sipping on slushies, or indulging in a slice of gooey pizza, theguarantees to leave guests full, happy, and ready for more.

For more information, please visit or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).