Kuwait Dispatches 10-Ton Relief Aid Aircraft To Syria

KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The 11th relief plane of the Kuwaiti air bridge departed on Friday to Damascus International Airport, with 10 tons of foodstuff on board, as part of the country's humanitarian campaign: "Kuwait by Your Side".

The latest humanitarian initiative was co-organized by the Kuwait Society for Relief and several other Kuwaiti charities, in collaboration with the ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense.

Speaking to KUNA ahead of takeoff, Society Chairman Ibrahim Al-Saleh said that the aid aircraft, based on high-level directives, mainly aimed at alleviating the economic and financial burdens of the Syrian people, particularly those in dire need.

He underlined the commitment of his society and other Kuwaiti charities to continuing to extend relief and humanitarian supplies to Syrian families during the current crisis.

For his part, Revival of Islamic Heritage Society's Representative Khaled Al-Safran told KUNA that Kuwait's assistance to the Syrian people reflects its historical and essential humanitarian role, vowing to keep dispatching relief aid to Syria until its current crisis is over.

Kuwait on Thursday sent its 10th relief aid aircraft to Syria, carrying 40 tons of food and winter supplies, as part of its campaign, entitled "Kuwait by Your Side" humanitarian campaign. (end)

