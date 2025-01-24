Probiotic Market Forecast: US$ 131 Billion Value By 2032 Amid 7.9% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Probiotics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 131 Bn by 2032 from USD 62.4 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%

- Tajammul PangarkarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Probiotics Market is projected to grow from USD 62.4 billion in 2022 to USD 131 billion by 2032, marking a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth is predominantly driven by increasing consciousness across various age demographics, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, which accounted for 42% of the global market share in 2023.In North America and Western Europe, the market continues to expand due to shifting consumer preferences towards healthier lifestyles. This includes integrating probiotics into daily diets through supplements and fermented foods like yogurt and milk products. Such dietary trends are supporting the steady market growth in these regions.Advancements in scientific research and formulation technologies significantly contribute to market expansion. Innovations in probiotic delivery mechanisms enhance the survival rates of probiotic strains within the digestive system. Furthermore, the development of non-dairy probiotic products broadens the market to include consumers with dietary restrictions such as lactose intolerance.The sector's growth is also underpinned by stringent safety and efficacy standards. Guidelines from organizations such as the FAO/WHO and the World Gastroenterology Organisation are crucial. They update clinical practices for probiotic use, ensuring products adhere to high health and safety standards, thus facilitating their integration into medical practice.Overall, the probiotic industry is set for sustained growth, spurred by ongoing product innovations and a strong focus on scientific validation of health claims. This dynamic sector continues to attract attention from both consumers and healthcare providers, emphasizing its significant potential in the wellness and health markets.Get Sample PDF Report: request-sample/Key Takeaway. The global probiotics market is expected to grow to USD 131.0 billion by 2032, with a 7.9% annual growth rate.. Probiotics, beneficial microorganisms, support gut health, boost immunity, and help treat various mental, digestive, and neurological disorders.. Lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, and streptococcus are key bacteria types propelling the probiotics market, valued for their health benefits.. Probiotics are primarily used in preventative healthcare, focusing on improving intestinal health and reducing disease risk.. Dietary supplements are the leading application for probiotics, surpassing food and beverages and animal feed in market share.. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the main distribution channels for probiotics, with online retail expanding due to its convenience.. Human consumption remains the primary use for probiotics, driven by rising health awareness and preference for natural products.. The Asia Pacific region, especially China and India, is the largest market for probiotics, showing significant demand.. Key market players include BioGaia AB, Danone S.A., PepsiCo Inc., CHR Hansen, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., and Nestle SA.Segmentation AnalysisThe probiotics market is segmented by ingredient into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria segment, which includes lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, and others, dominated the market in 2022. Lactobacilli are particularly valued for their ability to inhibit harmful bacterial growth, enhancing food safety and shelf life. Bifidobacterium plays a crucial role in regulating the gut microbiome and preventing various diseases, including colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases.In terms of function, the probiotics market is categorized into regular, preventative healthcare, and therapeutic segments. The preventative healthcare segment led the market in 2022, driven by increasing health concerns that spur ongoing research and product innovation. Probiotics are integral to improving intestinal health, reducing disease risk, and managing lactose intolerance. They also play a significant role in addressing gastrointestinal issues, liver diseases, and urogenital infections.Probiotics find extensive applications in food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed, with dietary supplements leading the segment in 2022. The inclusion of special fibers like FOS and sun fibers in these supplements aids in combating digestive issues and enhancing overall health. This segment's growth is bolstered by an increasing consumer focus on nutritional value and the health benefits of foods.The market's distribution channels include supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, and online retail. Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold a significant share due to their wide range of probiotic products and attractive promotions. However, the convenience of online shopping, offering doorstep delivery, is expected to boost the growth of the online retail segment.Finally, the end-use of probiotics is divided into human and animal segments, with the human segment taking precedence. This dominance is fueled by heightened health awareness and a growing preference for natural foods aimed at maintaining gut health. Probiotics are also essential in animal feed, where they support digestion and address other health issues in animals.Based on Ingredient. Bacteria. YeastBased on Function. Regular. Preventative Healthcare. TherapeuticBased on Application. Food & Beverage. Dietary Supplement. Animal FeedBased on Distribution Channel. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets. Pharmacies/Health Stores. Convenience Stores. Online RetailBased on End-Use. Human. AnimalRegional AnalysisAsia Pacific dominated the global probiotics market, holding a 42% share in 2022. The region is witnessing a significant rise in consumer awareness, driven by the competitive presence of key players. Emerging countries like China, India, and Australia are leading contributors to this growth. These markets demonstrate a strong demand for probiotics, reflecting the increasing focus on health and wellness. Additionally, expanding food and beverage industries in economies like India, South Africa, Brazil, and China are boosting the probiotics market.Growth Drivers in the Asia Pacific RegionThe growing geriatric population, higher per capita incomes, and improved health awareness are key drivers of market expansion in the Asia Pacific. These factors are encouraging the adoption of probiotics in daily diets. Furthermore, rising awareness about the benefits of probiotics has led to enhanced investments in food production. Emerging markets in the region continue to exhibit high potential for growth, driven by increasing consumer interest in natural and functional foods.North America is also experiencing a surge in probiotic demand, fueled by advancements in research and development (R&D). Technological adoption rates in the region remain high, enabling innovative product development. Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized health solutions, further accelerating the adoption of probiotics. The region's emphasis on improving gut health and immunity has made probiotics a growing segment in dietary supplements and functional foods.The global probiotics market is set to grow during the forecast period, driven by increased health awareness and technological advancements. Asia Pacific will likely maintain its dominant position, supported by its emerging economies and expanding industries. Meanwhile, North America's focus on R&D and innovation will ensure steady market growth. As more consumers prioritize health and wellness, the global demand for probiotics in food, beverages, and supplements is expected to rise significantly.Buy Directly:Market Players AnalysisKey players in the probiotics market are implementing diverse strategies to strengthen their presence in foreign markets. Many companies focus on expanding their existing operations and investing in research and development facilities. These efforts are aimed at enhancing product offerings and improving market reach. Additionally, companies are pursuing innovative approaches to stay competitive, such as exploring new technologies and adopting modern production methods. This strategic emphasis on innovation and expansion is driving the growth of the probiotics market globally.Several probiotics companies are focusing on developing new products and expanding their product portfolios. These strategies often involve significant investments in mergers and acquisitions. Through these actions, businesses aim to enhance their market position and cater to growing consumer demand. Expanding product lines with innovative solutions, such as advanced probiotic formulations, helps companies capture a broader audience. This focus on product development and portfolio diversification is a key driver for growth in the probiotics market.Businesses in the probiotics market are also adopting various marketing strategies to boost their products' visibility and consumer engagement. One prominent approach is increasing awareness about the benefits of natural ingredients in probiotics. These efforts include advertising campaigns, educational initiatives, and collaborations with health professionals. By highlighting the health advantages of probiotics, companies are fostering trust among consumers. This strategy not only strengthens brand loyalty but also contributes to the overall growth of the probiotics market.The probiotics market features prominent players such as BioGaia AB, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., and Danone S.A. Other key companies include PepsiCo Inc., Arla Foods, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., and CHR Hansen. Major contributors like Yakult Honsha Co., Probi AB, Nestle SA, and Kerry Inc. are also driving market growth. Additionally, emerging players such as Ganeden, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., and Evolve Biosystems, Inc. play a crucial role. Their combined efforts underline the market's competitive and innovative landscape.The Primary Entities Identified In This Report Are:. BioGaia AB. Lallemand Inc.. Lifeway Foods Inc.. Danone S.A.. PepsiCo Inc.. Arla Foods Inc.. Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd. CHR Hansen. Hansen Holding A/S. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.. Probi AB. Lifeway Foods Inc.. Nestle SA. Ganeden Inc.. Kerry Inc.. Post Holdings Inc.. Pepsico Inc.. 