Russian Army Loses Another 1,500 Troops In Ukraine

Russian Army Loses Another 1,500 Troops In Ukraine


1/24/2025 2:07:02 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 24, 2025, amount to about 826,820 people, including 1,500 people over the past day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,852 (+2) Russian tanks, 20,508 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 22,295 (+39) artillery systems, 1,263 (+1) MLRS, 1,050 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 331 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 23,162 (+51), cruise missiles - 3,051 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 34,992 (+87), special equipment - 3,715 (+1).


Russian Army Loses Another 1,500 Troops In Ukraine Image

The data is being updated.

Read also: AFU repel massive Russian assault in Chasiv Ya

As Ukrinform reported, on January 23, as of 22:00, 119 firefights with Russian invaders took place at the front .

