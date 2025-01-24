Indonesian Pres. In India As Chief Guest At Republic Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi Thursday night on his first visit to India to be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Indian External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on his official X account: "A warm welcome to President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India", adding, "This visit will further strengthen India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Prabowo Subianto will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend Indiaآ's Republic Day celebrations as the first president of Indonesia Sukarno was the chief guest at Indiaآ's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

During his India visit, both sides are expected to sign several pacts to expand cooperation in a several areas of mutual interest. India and Indonesia enjoy strong bilateral relationship in several areas as ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia in 2018.

Both nations have adopted Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific showing their close maritime ties.

Defence and security ties have also witnessed rapid growth after inking a defence cooperation pact in 2018. The bilateral trade between the two nations was recorded at USD 29.40 billion in 2023, while Indian investments in Indonesia in infrastructure, power, textiles, steel, automotive, mining, banking and consumer goods sectors amounts to USD 1.56 billion. (end)

atk







MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109124950