DGP Reviews Ops Preparedness Of Fobs At Tri-Junction Of Kathua-Doda-Udhampur Region
Date
1/24/2025 2:04:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited the strategically significant area of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to conduct a comprehensive operational review.
He urged personnel to tackle emerging threats relentlessly while prioritising the safety and well-being of the residents.
ADVERTISEMENT
Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain and other officers of police, CRPF and Army, DGP Prabhat interacted with personnel deployed at Forward Operating Bases (FOBs).
ADVERTISEMENT
He lauded their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region, especially under challenging conditions.
Acknowledging the demanding nature of their duties, the DGP commended their dedication and resilience.
Read Also
DIG Directs Police To Maintain List Of Gangsters For Action Under PSA
Fake Facebook Account Of ADGP Created In J&K, Probe Ordered
He reiterated the importance of addressing threats decisively while ensuring that the safety and interests of the local population remain paramount.
Highlighting the value of community engagement, the DGP emphasised fostering trust and collaboration between the police and residents of Basantgarh.
He directed officers to intensify outreach efforts, address public grievances promptly, and work closely with local stakeholders to build a stronger sense of security and unity in the region.
During his visit, the DGP reviewed ongoing development initiatives aimed at enhancing police infrastructure and operational capabilities.
He stressed the importance of modernizing equipment, improving mobility, and leveraging technology to enable swift and effective responses to any security challenges.
The police officers briefed the DGP on the current security scenario, sharing key developments and achievements in maintaining law and order.
They also discussed measures to address vulnerabilities and enhance coordination among various security agencies to ensure robust preparedness.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24012025000215011059ID1109124947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.