DIG Directs Police To Maintain List Of Gangsters For Action Under PSA

The DIG also instructed officers to launch a massive crackdown on with illegal modifications, including tinted glasses, vehicles without number plates, those playing loud music, and vehicles modified for criminal activities.

He further directed strict action against individuals possessing illegal weapons and land grabbers operating in the region.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the activities of gangsters and criminals in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts, Sharma urged officers to adopt special measures to monitor and dismantle the networks of these individuals.

He called for the identification and seizure of properties acquired through illegal activities such as extortion, land grabbing, and fraudulent property dealings.

DIG directed officials to monitor the support systems of these criminals, including relatives and associates who provide shelter or assistance, and take legal action against them as well.

To address the growing menace of illegal activities, the DIG directed officers to intensify operations against vehicles with illegal modifications, take legal action against individuals using vehicles for unlawful purposes, ensure immediate registration of cases against land grabbers, extortionists, and those threatening the public.

Sharma stressed the importance of community involvement, urging parents, civil society, and responsible citizens to assist the police in raising awareness about the dangers posed by criminals and gangsters.

He emphasised that such efforts are crucial for maintaining peace in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.

During the meeting, the DIG also reviewed security arrangements in preparation for Republic Day.

He highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address potential threats and challenges.

Officers were directed to strengthen checkpoints (nakas), particularly in border areas and during late-night and early-morning hours. They were also asked to identify additional locations where security checkpoints need to be established.

The DIG emphasised the importance of maintaining close coordination with intelligence agencies, the Army, paramilitary forces, and other central agencies. He directed officers to share intelligence inputs in real time to ensure effective security management.

