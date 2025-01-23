Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Forensic Probe Confirms Fingerprint Match Between Actor's Home And Accused Shehzad

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai have discovered multiple fingerprints of the suspect in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident at the actor's Bandra residence. The was attacked last week by an intruder, later named as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who broke into his home with the intention of committing theft.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, kids get temporary police protection; Ronit Roy's firm secures home

During the ongoing investigation, the police discovered the suspect's fingerprints on various locations, including the building's stairs, the bathroom door, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room. As reported by ABP News, a forensic investigation reveals a match of fingerprints found at Saif's house with those of the accused, Shehzad.

According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal. Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation, ANI reported.

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read: 'Who cares for the middle class?': Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim sparks debate on disparities, netizens react

Further, the police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

His advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police claims and alleged that“no proper investigation” had been conducted so far.

“A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done,” Shekhane told reporters.