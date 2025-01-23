Ice Cream Jubilee Celebrates The Lunar New Year With Asian-Inspired Flavor Creations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ice Cream Jubilee, Washington DC's beloved local ice cream shop, is thrilled to announce the return of its Lunar New Year specialty flavors! This year, Ice Cream Jubilee is honoring the rich traditions of Asian cultures by crafting a lineup of four extraordinary flavors inspired by beloved desserts and drinks from across Asia.Starting January 23 onwards, guests can enjoy a delightful exploration of Lunar New Year traditions, lovingly reimagined and frozen into a scoop. The lineup includes the following creative, one-of-a-kind flavors:Red Bean Almond CookieA tribute to classic Chinatown desserts, this flavor combines the earthy sweetness of red adzuki beans (a staple in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese treats) with the buttery essence of an almond cookie for the perfect nostalgic yet innovative mashup.Strawberry Matcha LatteInspired by a local milk tea shop, this flavor elevates the creamy, earthy notes of matcha green tea with a vibrant swirl of sweet, ripe strawberries. It's the perfect way to add color and life to your Lunar New Year celebrations.Mango Sticky RiceA celebration of the beloved Thai dessert, this ice cream harmonizes the tropical sweetness of juicy mango with creamy coconut milk and the delicate flavor of sweet rice. Each scoop transports you to a warm and sunny Southeast Asian escape.Thai Iced TeaThis fan-favorite features the robust, aromatic flavors of brewed Thai tea blended with the luscious sweetness of condensed milk. It's a delicious call back to the iconic drink found at neighborhood Thai restaurants.To fully immerse yourself in these festive flavors, Ice Cream Jubilee invites you to visit any of its five locations and try its $10 tasting flight. The Lunar New Year flight is a curated experience that allows you to enjoy smaller portions of each featured flavor. Don't forget to add a scoop of our bright and refreshing Mango Sorbet to complete your tasting experience!“Lunar New Year is a time for family, celebration, and honoring tradition. These flavors pay homage to recipes, memories, and ingredients that are cherished across many Asian cultures. We're excited to invite our community to come together and celebrate the New Year in this sweet, joyful way.”Ice Cream Jubilee's Lunar New Year specialty flavors will be available for a limited time only, starting January 23 at all shop locations. For more information, please visit IceCreamJubilee.About Ice Cream JubileeIce Cream Jubilee is a Washington, DC-based small business known for its creative, gourmet ice creams and unique flavor combinations. Celebrated for pushing the boundaries of ice cream artistry , Ice Cream Jubilee has been recognized by both local fans and national taste-makers for its delicious scoops and community-focused mission.

