MSI Unveils Exciting New Products At TISE 2025 In Las Vegas

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to be an exhibitor at The International Surface Event 2025.

The International Surface Event (TISE) is the ultimate way to engage with MSI's newest LVF, large format porcelain, wall tile, and more. TISE 2025 will take place at the Mandalay Bay Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 28 – 30. Come visit MSI at booths 5616 and 5623 to see the latest and greatest.

This year, MSI will showcase a wide range of new and on-trend products, including the newest, domestically-sourced luxury vinyl flooring collections, Everlife® StudioTM and XL StudioTM. Expect to see other luxury vinyl flooring additions as well with the new loose lay LVP collection, Kallum®, and an entirely new product category with MSI's first WPC flooring: the Wayneparc® and Wayneparc® Reserve series. The Exotika Collection is another standout that will be featured at the event, a new large-format porcelain tile with a variety of bold colors inspired by natural stone.

The event will also feature MSI's newest range of on-trend fluted wall looks, including the Gems, Folk, Hip Hop, Piano, and Acoustic Wood Slat Collections, as well as new marble fluted wall tile. Attendees can also explore our beautiful outdoor living products with the new Rockmount Veneer Collection and the newest additions to the Terrado Manufactured Stone Veneers Collection.

"We are thrilled to reveal our latest and upcoming products at TISE this year," said Jessica Davis, Director of Marketing and Communications at MSI. "Our product line up showcases some of the most on-trend and innovative designs in the market."

Engage with these products firsthand at the event and see the amazing craftsmanship and quality that define MSI. Join us at TISE for the unique opportunity to see the most ingenious innovations from MSI's efforts in making dream surfaces attainable.

To browse the newest products featured at the TISE event, please view our press kit .

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for QTM Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

