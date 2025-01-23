Miller & Miller's Online Auctions, Feb. 8-9, Will Feature Fine Canadian Furniture, Original Artworks

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, January 23, 2025 -- Several spectacular signed pieces of museum-quality Canadiana furniture, as well as original paintings by the English-born Canadian artist Ted Harrison (1926-2015) and acclaimed Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis (1903-1970) are expected highlights in two days of auctions slated for Saturday and Sunday, February 8th and 9th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., beginning promptly at 9am Eastern time both days.



The Saturday, February 8th Select Canadiana Furniture, Folk Art, Textiles and Pottery auction is packed with 325 lots of Canadiana, pottery and stoneware, textiles, art glass, lamps and lighting. The Sunday, February 9th Post-War Canadian Folk Art sale is a tidier event, with just 74 lots of post-war Canadian folk art by Harrison, Lewis and others such as Charlie Tanner (1904-1982) and Joe Norris (1924-1996). Like Maud Lewis, both Tanner and Norris hailed from Nova Scotia.



“This is a landmark sale,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.“The three signed pieces of furniture include an untouched original schrank in paint, inlaid with initials for the maker John Klempp of Neustadt, Ontario; a Sam Bricker chest of drawers, prominently inlaid 'MB', known as the dowry chest he made his daughter Mary; and a Quebec arbalète commode with carved feet and leg brackets in superb condition with 200 years of impeccable provenance.”



All three are documented, Miller commented, adding,“The sale also features other 'book' pieces including rare pottery and folk art.” These are online-only auctions. There is no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast February 8th and 9th to watch the lots close in real time. Online bidding will be provided by the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website (MillerandMillerAuctions) and LiveAuctioneers. Phone and absentee bids accepted.



The Quebec arbalète commode is shown in the book Les Meubles Anciens Du Canada Français by Jean Palardy (p. 303, Plate 495). The consignor said of the piece, "My grandmother received it from a Madame Langlois, who was a good friend. It, in turn, came to my father when my grandmother died, and then came into my possession when my father passed away in 1994." The commode could very well take home top lot honors, with a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$50,000.



All estimates in this report are in Canadian dollars.



The circa 1880 Ontario“schrank” (German for cabinet or cupboard), in original paint, has upper panels bearing the initials“J” and“K”, for the famed maker John Klempp (1857-1914), a hotel proprietor and cabinetmaker known for his inlaid furniture and smaller objects from 1870-1890. It's in excellent untouched condition and beautifully crafted in pine, with elegant proportions and supported by a scalloped base with a center drop and a carved cartouche (est. $18,000-$25,000).



Lot 198 is an early impressive Adirondack-style hooked rug with a large central image of two stags facing out with their heads turned while they seem to be standing on a bed of leaves against a mottled brown background. The rug, made in Quebec circa 1890-1920, is in good condition, with strong colors, and measures 96 inches by 84 inches. It's currently mounted for display with Velcro strips on a wooden frame but could still be used as a floor carpet (est. $12,000-$15,000).



