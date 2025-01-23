(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Montgomery Robbins, Inc. Introduces the California Casual Landscape: The Future of Outdoor Living

- John Montgomery ALAMO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing the California Casual Landscape : The Future of Outdoor LivingThe art of landscape architecture continues to evolve, and nowhere is this transformation more evident than in California. Known for its unique and ever-changing aesthetic, the region is redefining outdoor design with a fresh take on California's vibrant and laid-back style. Embracing the marriage of beauty and sustainability, Montgomery Robbins, Inc. is proud to champion the future of the California Casual landscape.California Casual blends elegance with warmth, creating outdoor spaces that are both sophisticated and inviting. Imagine soft flower borders lining gravel paths, flowing grasses complementing clean hardscape, and striking architecture accented by sublime landscape lighting. These landscapes are more than beautiful-they are designed for enjoyment and ease, offering a relaxed atmosphere perfect for gatherings and everyday living.“The California Casual landscape is all about creating spaces that feel like home, where you can entertain friends, enjoy a meal outdoors, or simply unwind in nature,” said John Montgomery, Founder of Montgomery Robbins, Inc.“It's a reflection of our lifestyle here in Northern California: elegant, sustainable, and endlessly welcoming.”The Mediterranean Influence Meets Native WisdomDrawing inspiration from California's Mediterranean climate, the new California garden style incorporates plants from similar regions around the globe, including coastal Australia and South Africa. These plants, known for their unique forms and resilience, thrive naturally in Northern California's environment. Combining Mediterranean flora with native California plants creates landscapes that are not only visually stunning but also water-wise and environmentally friendly.Native plants have long been celebrated in Bay Area gardening, and their potential in landscape architecture continues to grow. By blending native species with Mediterranean plants, designers achieve landscapes that are rich in color, texture, and authenticity-all while reducing water consumption. A perfect example is the California Fuschia, whose vibrant hues shine in sunny borders, pairing seamlessly with native succulents and grasses for year-round appeal.Outdoor Living: A Way of LifeCalifornians are known for their love of outdoor living, and this passion influences every element of the California Casual landscape. From backyard bocce courts to homegrown gardens, these spaces are designed for leisure and lifestyle. Whether it's enjoying a glass of wine in an olive-encircled retreat or hosting a family barbecue on a gravel patio, the landscape becomes a vital extension of the home.“Our mission is to help clients embrace the joy of outdoor living,” Montgomery added.“Every design we create reflects the unique personality of our clients while honoring the natural beauty and climate of California.”Sustainability and Beauty in HarmonyThe California Casual landscape is more than a trend-it's a movement toward a more sustainable, beautiful way of living. By combining drought-tolerant plants, eco-friendly materials, and timeless design principles, these landscapes are as practical as they are breathtaking. And with low-water bills as an added bonus, they are as appealing to the environment as they are to homeowners.Montgomery Robbins, Inc. creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With over 50 years in the industry and a decade of mastering remote designs, they have it down to an art.

