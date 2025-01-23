Star Plus And Asianet Middle East Celebrate Women With Divas' Day Out Contest, 15 Lucky Divas Enjoy A Luxurious Trip To...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Star Plus and Asianet Middle East concluded their highly successful Divas' Day Out contest, with 15 lucky women returning from an unforgettable vacation in scenic Armenia. Initiated in November, the contest was designed to celebrate and honor the unwavering support and dedication women bring to their many roles and responsibilities.

Giving wings to the dreams of 15 lucky women, the contest winners flew on a memorable trip to Armenia on the 3rd of January. The 4 days, 3 nights exclusive holiday included a range of activities such as heritage walks, a visit to Armenia's Little Switzerland, and ropeway rides over snow-capped mountains, allowing winners to live their dream vacation. From a luxurious stay to exploring the Transcaucasian country's rich culture and heritage; the channel ensured that the divas enjoyed a well-deserved break.

Recognising that travel plays a crucial role in building experiences and broadening perspectives; the Divas' Day Out contest gave women the opportunity to briefly step away from their professional and caregiving roles. While the contest was open to all, participants nominated the women in their lives, making 'Divas' Day Out' even more special for winners. The experience was brought to life by the region's beloved radio personalities , RJ Shruti and RJ Deepa , who accompanied the winners to Armenia, ensuring each winner had a truly empowering and unforgettable journey.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Sudhir Nagpal, Head - International Business at JioStar , said,“With Divas' Day Out, we once again aimed to highlight women and their selfless contributions. Women play pivotal roles in our lives, balancing countless roles and responsibilities, often without taking a moment for themselves. Through this contest, we wanted to give them the opportunity to pause, unwind, and enjoy. What made Divas' Day Out truly special was the involvement of their loved ones, who nominated them for this experience. This initiative was our way of celebrating women by offering them a chance to relax, have fun, and simply be themselves.”

The vacation itinerary included holistic experiences such as visiting the snow-capped and mountainous Tsaghkadzor, Lake Sevan – the largest freshwater lake in the world, Ayrivank – the Monastery of the Cave, among other attractions. The winners also indulged in authentic food and cultural experiences that allowed them a glimpse into Armenia's warm hospitality, ancient traditions, and modern aspirations, making it a marvellous escapade for winners.

Sharing her experience Jennifer Patel (winner) said,“This has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience for me. Exploring a new country alongside fellow winners and our friendly RJs made this trip incredibly special, one I will cherish forever. We started as strangers but returned as close friends, proving how travel brings people closer in the most unexpected ways. From breathtaking attractions to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, every moment was unforgettable. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of this amazing adventure. If there's one lesson I'm taking away, it's the importance of self-love-the key to embracing who you are and who you aspire to be.”.

With the astounding success of Divas' Day Out contest, Star Plus, and Asianet continue to weave their magic through entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

