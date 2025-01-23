Virbac Introduces ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products: A Game-Changing Solution For Stress-Related Behaviors In Cats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To address these common stress-related issues, Virbac , a global leader in animal health, has introduced ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products, a solution designed to calm cats and improve their well-being. By combining feline facial pheromones with plant-based Nepeta cataria extracts (commonly known as catnip), ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products help cats feel calm and secure in even the most stressful situations.

"We're expanding our behavior portfolio because we understand the critical need for effective and practical tools to manage pet stress," said Giovanni Abruzzini, president and CEO of Virbac US. "ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products not only reduce stress-related behaviors but offer pet owners a flexible, long-lasting solution that fits seamlessly into their daily lives. This innovation reflects our commitment to improving the bond between pets and their families."

ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products: Designed for convenience and results

ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products are available in two formats:



ZENIFELTM Gel Diffuser is an innovation in this category. It uses a slow-release technology to provide up to two months of calming effects-twice as long as other market-leading products-without requiring an electrical outlet.3,4 Covering areas up to 750 square feet, it has been shown to reduce signs of stress by up to 80%.4 ZENIFELTM Spray delivers quick results with a portable, odorless formula perfect for travel, clinic visits or sudden stressful events. Each bottle provides a minimum of 400 sprays and has been proven more efficient than competitors.5

Both solutions are ideal for reducing stress during veterinary visits, adapting to unfamiliar environments and managing stress-induced behaviors at home.

A commitment to happier, healthier cats

ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products help pet owners address behavioral challenges while enhancing their cats' quality of life. Virbac's pheromone products incorporate innovation to provide a reliable solution for a problem that impacts millions of pets and their families.

"Whether it's a trip to the vet, introducing a new family member or simply adjusting to life changes, ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products help cats feel safe and secure," Giovanni Abruzzini, president and CEO of Virbac US said. "This product is about giving pet owners peace of mind and giving pets a chance to thrive."

Discover relief: Helping cats live stress-free

Explore the benefits of ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products and learn how they support feline patients during stressful situations at two premier industry events:



Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX): Jan. 25-29, 2025, in Orlando, Florida (booth #2605) Viticus GroupTM WVC Annual Conference: March 2-5, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada

For more information about ZENIFELTM Pheromone Products and our complete range of behavior solutions for cats and dogs, visit href="" rel="nofollow" virba .

About Virbac

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat most pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and working together to shape the future of animal health.

©2025 Virbac Corporation. All rights reserved. ZENIFEL is a trademark of the Virbac Group of Companies. 1/25 20344

