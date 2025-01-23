Accurate Legal Billing Partners With Orion To Streamline End-To-End Practice Management And OCG Compliance For Law Firms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accurate Billing

The partnership aims to standardize practice management and clients' billing guidelines compliance for law firms through the power of AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Accurate Legal Billing today announced a new partnership with Orion Law to expand the capabilities of cloud-based platforms to deliver AI-powered business tools to help law firms streamline and standardize practice management while ensuring full compliance with law firm clients' billing rules.The partnership provides Orion and ALB users access to a full suite of business management tools for legal professionals. Using an API integration, law firms using Orion may access ALB's AI-enabled OCG Compliance platform. The integration of solutions ensures legal billing compliance through ALB seamlessly within Orion's robust suite of tools which includes a CRM, document management, KPIs, and business development features.“AI is becoming widely accepted and used in the legal industry, law firms are now looking for practice management with the best-in-class AI applications to help them better manage their law firms as well as cost saving for them and their clients,” says Andre Wouansi, CEO of Accurate Legal Billing.“Those looking for innovative practice management and billing and accounting software can now look to Orion knowing that they will also be able to take advantage of the ALB unique AI time entry cleansing tool.” This ensures an increase in firm realization rate, reductions of time spent by billing partners in reviewing associates' time entries during pre-bill, eliminates the need to appeal for reductions, and the need to constantly train timekeepers on new and updated billing guidelines.About Accurate Legal BillingAccurate Legal Billing is a leading provider of AI-powered e-billing/OCG compliance software. Its pioneering AI-driven tool ensures timekeepers' entries impeccably adhere to e-billing guidelines, securing full compliance with clients' SLAs. This propels billing efficiency, reduces the risk of errors, ensures full compliance with billing rules and guidelines, and increases the firm's revenue realization.About Orion Law Management SystemsOrion Law is a legal practice management suite built on the cloud that combines state-of-the-art matter management, document management, analytics, automation, and more into the most powerful, streamlined practice management platform. To learn more, visit OrionLaw.

Andre Wouansi

Accurate Legal Billing Inc

+1 516-279-1615

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.