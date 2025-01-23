THE WÜRTH GROUP NAMED ENTITLEMENT PARTNER FOR THE MAY 4 WÜRTH 400 PRESENTED BY LIQUI MOLY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Click here for a logo to support this release.



The WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR Cup Series race caps off a tripleheader weekend of NASCAR racing at Texas Motor Speedway that also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash 250

The Kubota High Limit Racing winged sprint car series will compete May 1-3 on the half-mile Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Event tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway's 2025 major event season are on sale now

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Würth Group, a global leader in assembly and fastening materials, has entered a multi-year partnership with Texas Motor Speedway as the title sponsor of the WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader weekend will also include the May 2 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash 250, May 3 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 as well as the May 1-3 Kubota High Limit Racing winged sprint car series on the half-mile Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Würth began a motorsports partnership with Team Penske in 2012, marking the start of the successful collaboration that would extend into the future. In the early years, Würth was the proud sponsor of drivers Sam Hornish Jr. and Brad Keselowski. Würth is currently represented on the track by Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Ford Mustang and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, as well as Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang and the 2018, 2022, and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

"As a proud partner of both Team Penske and Speedway Motorsports, we are pleased to extend our partnership further in motorsports with Texas Motor Speedway for the upcoming May NASCAR Cup Series race," said Thomas O'Neill, Executive Vice President of the Würth Group. "We look forward to bringing an exciting event to the fans and a memorable experience to our business partners. We've always had an excellent experience at Texas Motor Speedway and look forward to celebrating in Victory Lane with this year's Würth 400 winner."

The Würth Group is a global market leader in the development, production, and sale of assembly and fastening materials, renowned for its quality and reliability. Founded and headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany, the company provides an extensive range of screws, anchors, tools, chemical-technical products, and personal protective equipment. Würth operates over 400 companies and 2,700 branches in 80 countries, serving more than 4 million customers in trade, construction, and industrial sectors worldwide.

"The WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY promises to deliver high-octane action and entertainment, serving as a showcase for the company's innovative spirit," said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. "The race will cap off an incredible week of racing and entertainment with a fiesta flair on two different tracks as well as nonstop action in the Fan Zone, multiple campground areas and throughout the entire Texas Motor Speedway facility."

Würth's history in motorsports highlights the company's commitment to excellence, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for racing teams, drivers, and fans who demand the highest standards of quality in both the sport and the products that support it. Check out to learn more about Würth's partnerships.

A passionate supporter of motorsports, LIQUI MOLY built a strong legacy of partnerships across the world's most competitive racing series. Having been involved with Formula 1 since 2019, the German lubricant specialist had already established a strong global presence in motorsports by supporting top teams in Moto2, Moto3, the iconic Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) as well as the IMSA series in the U.S. Trusted by professional racing teams and everyday drivers alike, LIQUI MOLY's high-performance motor oils, additives, and car care products are relied upon both on and off the track. Expansion into the prestigious NASCAR Cup Series is the next milestone in LIQUI MOLY's growing motorsports portfolio and increases brand exposure to a new audience of domestic motorsports enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Texas Motor Speedway for the WÜRTH 400, marking LIQUI MOLY's exciting expansion into the NASCAR Cup Series," said Eva Brendle Tran, Marketing Director at LIQUI MOLY USA. "Motorsports is deeply rooted in our brand, and this partnership allows us to connect with passionate fans while showcasing our commitment to performance and innovation. Engaging with the NASCAR community strengthens our U.S. market presence and promotes our quality products which meet the high standards of American motorsports enthusiasts."

The decision to partner with Texas Motor Speedway comes after Würth's successful sponsorship of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway for the past two seasons (2023-2024). This collaboration allows Würth to expand its motorsports presence into the heart of Texas, reinforcing its commitment to reaching diverse audiences across the country. Autotrader, Texas Motor Speedway's NASCAR Cup Series entitlement partner for the past five years (2020-2024), will remain in the Speedway Motorsports family as the entitlement partner of the July 20 Autotrader 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Event tickets and camping for the 2025 WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader weekend are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus purchasing individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection, and more. Click HERE for more information and to buy tickets.

Texas Motor Speedway's current 2025 events calendar includes Foodieland (March 7-9), Xtreme Xperience (March 13-16), We Are Mopar (March 22), Bubble Run (April 20), Pate Swap Meet (April 24-26), Goodguys LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals (April 25-26), WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader weekend (May 2-4), C10 Nationals (May 9-10), Holley LS Fest Texas (May 16-17), Bandas y Trocas (May 24), Goodguys Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals (Sept. 26-28), October Truck Madness (Oct. 11), FuelFest (Oct. 25) and Xtreme

ABOUT WÜRTH

The Würth Groups core philosophy is offering customers the highest quality products at reasonable prices. Würth combines German engineering with innovative and sustainable manufacturing processes. For over 50 years, the Würth Companies of North America have been providing customers with everything they need to succeed in the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries. From body shops to fleet garages, Wurth USA and Wurth Canada are the leading suppliers of high-quality products and services for the automotive aftermarket, transportation maintenance and repair industry. Würth's North American Wood Division companies build strong partnerships for the cabinetry and woodworking professional by providing premier manufacturer brands combined with superior delivery systems through their own fleet. Coast to coast between Canada and the USA, Würth has your building material needs covered between Würth Baer Supply, Wurth Louis and Company, Wurth Wood Group, Dakota Premium Hardwoods, and McFadden's Hardwoods and Hardware. Würth Industry of North America specializes in the creation and management of vendor managed inventory programs for industrial production. With 420,000-line items available, Würth Industry of North America is the most complete C parts supplier in the industry. The Würth Group's 400 companies throughout 84 countries proudly serve over 3 million professional customers every day, and since 2023, has been offering select products in North America's largest retail stores.

ABOUT LIQUI MOLY

With around 4,000 items, LIQUI MOLY offers a global, uniquely broad range of automotive chemicals: motor oils and additives, greases and pastes, sprays and car care, glues and sealants. Founded in 1957, LIQUI MOLY develops and produces its motor oils and additives in Germany. There, it has been voted the best brand in the lubricant category for many years. The company sells its products in around 150 countries.

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports and entertainment venues in the United States. The speedway has an array of amenities such as Big Hoss, the largest single LED screen of any sports facility in North America, making it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of Texas Motor Speedway's busy schedule by following on Facebook , X , and Instagram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Speedway website and TMS mobile app.

SOURCE Texas Motor Speedway

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED