Guardian Data Destruction Expands Board With Two Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Industry Experts Ned Bicks and Grace Huang Join Guardian's Board to Strengthen Partnerships and Drive Growth

- Rob Alston, CEO of GuardianSOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Data Destruction ("Guardian"), a leading provider of data destruction services and trusted partner in the Information Asset Disposition (ITAD ) industry, today announced two executives have joined its Board of Directors. The expanded board will help strengthen Guardian's relationships with channel partners, broaden its geographic footprint, and expand its portfolio of solutions.“I'm thrilled to welcome Ned Bicks and Grace Huang to Guardian's Board of Directors,” said Rob Alston, CEO of Guardian.“Ned's deep experience in the Data Center and ITAD industry and his success in strategy development for launching and scaling new ventures, paired with Grace's incredible leadership, sales, and marketing acumen, and operational expertise across global markets, will be invaluable as we continue to grow. At Guardian, we're committed to helping our partners succeed, and having leaders like Ned and Grace on our team strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead and the impact we'll create together.”Meet the New Board Members:.Ned Bicks, Former Chief Strategy Officer at Iron Mountain (IRM). Ned Bicks is an experienced business strategist and new ventures leader. At Iron Mountain, Ned spearheaded the company's entry into the ITAD space with the acquisition of ITRenew and oversaw the launch and scaling of two other new ventures. Most recently, as an operating partner and head of investing at AlpineX, a business services aggregator backed by Alpine Investors, he worked to identify, execute, and manage growth investments..Grace Huang, President of Inventory Solutions at Cox Automotive. Grace brings 25 years of leadership experience in a range of industries, including 12 years in the automotive industry, with a focus on strategy and operations. As president of Cox Automotive's Inventory Solutions group, Grace leads Manheim, the world's largest wholesale physical and digital vehicle marketplace and services company. Grace currently leads a group of over 12,000 team members at over 100 physical field locations in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.About Guardian Data Destruction, Inc.Headquartered in South Hackensack, NJ, Guardian Data Destruction serves IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) providers, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and IT resellers nationwide. The Company has become the leader in onsite e-media data destruction across North America. Guardian offers comprehensive onsite services for data destruction, enterprise and data center relocations and decommissioning, secure IT packing and logistics, as well as customized solutions for end-of-life IT assets. The Guardian team brings extensive expertise in logistics, chain of custody, auditing, verification, reporting, data center protocols and data sanitization including shredding, degaussing and erasure. Guardian Data Destruction holds NAID AAA certification, ensuring 100% secure, compliant, and absolute data destruction through NIST-compliant processes. For more information, please visit .

Randall LaVeau

Guardian Data Destruction

+1 201-407-8211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.