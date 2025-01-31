UNRWA Continues Aid Delivery In Gaza, West Bank Despite Israeli Ban: UN

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Jan 31 (NNN-XINHUA) – The United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, is continuing its mandate, despite an Israeli ban coming into effect, a UN spokesman said, yesterday.

In Oct, last year, the Israeli parliament passed two legislations to prohibit UNRWA from operating in the country, and ban Israeli authorities from any contact with the agency. The laws take effect yesterday.

“UNRWA says that, it is committed to staying and delivering,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, at the daily briefing.

Dujarric said, he had been in contact with UNRWA representatives, who reported that while the headquarters building in East Jerusalem was empty, except for security personnel, UNRWA staff members were either in the field, such as at clinics, or working from home or another location.

“Clinics across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are open,” he said.

Dujarric told reporters that, the agency also continues to deliver health and education assistance and food aid in the Gaza Strip.

When asked if there were any instructions to UNRWA staff, considering the Israeli law, the spokesman replied,“The directive is that, UNRWA will continue to do its work, until it no longer can.”

Israel said on Wednesday, it would sever all ties with UNRWA beginning yesterday. It accuses the agency of employing Hamas operatives and enabling“terror activity” in Gaza.

“UNRWA is riddled with Hamas,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman, Oren Marmorstein said on social media platform X.“Beginning Jan 30 (yesterday), Israel will cease all engagement with UNRWA in accordance with Israeli law,” he wrote.

Since 1950, UNRWA has been assisting Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The Israeli ban, which threatens life-saving aid, education and healthcare for millions of Palestinians, has drawn condemnation from international leaders and aid groups. The United Nations has repeatedly warned of the disastrous consequences.– NNN-XINHUA