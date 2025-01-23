Cinc Syrskyi Visits 155Th Brigade On Pokrovsk Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade while working on the Pokrovsk front. He discussed challenges and conclusions for further training of service members.

During his work on the Pokrovsk front, the Commander-in-Chief listened to brigade commanders about the specifics of combat operations, problematic issues, and took all necessary measures to resolve them.

“Particular attention was paid to the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade. It is worth noting that the brigade is gradually acquiring defined combat capabilities. All negative aspects and challenges encountered during its deployment in Ukraine have been analyzed, and conclusions were drawn to be taken into account during further training of the personnel,” Syrskyi noted.

He emphasized that mechanized and airborne assault brigades, along with the Madyar's Birds Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Brigade, are currently heroically holding back superior forces of Russian occupiers and effectively destroying enemy personnel and combat equipment.

“I would like to thank our international partners, particularly France, which was the first country to respond to the request to create a mechanized brigade and fulfilled all its commitments regarding the training and equipping of the mentioned military unit,” added the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi also addressed problematic issues and requests regarding current needs, worked with a separate UAV regiment on its further expansion into a new-type brigade, and familiarized himself with new technological developments, which are being refined to meet the challenges of war and are immediately applied on the battlefield.

“I have made the necessary decisions to reinforce units with reserves and resources for more effective task execution,” he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 115 clashes on the front line in a single day, the majority occurring on the Pokrovsk front, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 62 assault and offensive actions by the enemy.