Azerbaijan, Iran Explore Deeper Cooperation And Strategic Partnership
Date
1/22/2025 8:11:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali
Akbar Ahmadian, held discussions with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime
Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, on enhancing bilateral relations and
addressing developments in the South Caucasus,
Azernews reports.
This meeting followed Mustafayev's visit to Iran for the 16th
session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic,
Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation. During the visit, Iranian
President Masoud Pezeshkian also met with Mustafayev to explore
avenues for deepening cooperation between the two nations.
Discussions centered on current and future collaboration in
economic, transport, energy, trade, investment, and humanitarian
fields. Both sides highlighted the importance of joint projects and
agreements in advancing these areas. According to the IRNA news
agency, continuing and strengthening such partnerships could
elevate Iran and Azerbaijan to the status of strategic
partners.
President Pezeshkian emphasized the historical and cultural
bonds between the two nations, describing their ties as
"brotherhood, friendship, and kinship" that transcend borders. He
added, "Iran regards the development of relations with neighboring
and Muslim countries as a key policy. Relations with Azerbaijan
hold particular significance, and we are committed to expanding
ties in all areas."
The meetings reaffirmed the shared commitment to fostering
deeper cooperation and addressing mutual interests, reflecting the
strategic importance of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.
