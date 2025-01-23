Atombeam's RADM Christian Boris Becker To Speak At WEST 2025, Exploring The Convergence Of AI/ML, Network Centric Warfare, And Contested Logistics

SAN DIEGO and MORAGA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , whose innovative redefines how data is used, moved, stored and secured, announced today that RADM Christian "Boris" Becker, USN (Ret.) , an Atombeam board member and former commander of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, will be speaking at WEST 2025 .

The presentation, titled "Buzzwords Meet the Battlespace: How AI/ML, Centric Warfare and Contested Logistics Come Together at the Data Level ," will take place at booth 1251 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 11:40 AM PST. It will explore how artificial intelligence, machine learning, network centric warfare, and contested logistics converge at the data level, redefining military operations and strategy.

"As we reflect on the evolution of Network Centric Warfare since Joint Vision 2010, it's crucial to examine its impact on modern military strategy and how emerging technologies are reshaping the battlefield," said RADM Becker. "Our session will explore how Atombeam's Data-as-Codewords technology addresses critical challenges in military data management, revolutionizing how data is moved, used, stored, and secured in contested environments."

Attendees of WEST 2025 are also invited to visit the Atombeam booth, 1050 . The company is one of only 20 exhibitors who were accepted into the Event Experience Expo for its innovative product solution in the AI and Data Category. Atombeam will be demonstrating how it can increase available bandwidth by an average of 4X - and how the company's Data-as-Codewords technology is transforming data management for military and commercial applications. This demo will feature the Ericsson wireless product from Cradlepoint as Atombeam is part of their Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program .

Details Include: