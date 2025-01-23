Detroit VA Hosts Community Events For Downriver Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Detroit VA Healthcare System is hosting two events for Veterans from the Downriver area to learn what the VA offers and how to access their earned benefits and resources. The first event will be an Open House at the newest VA Detroit facility-the Downriver Clinic, and the second will be a Town Hall hosted at VFW Post 9283 in Southgate, where leadership will be available to answer Veterans questions.





Downriver CBOC Open House



Who: Downriver Providers, Detroit VA Healthcare System Staff, Veterans from the Downriver Area



What: A chance for Veterans to learn about the Downriver Clinic, get to know the providers available there, enroll in VA Healthcare and receive resources on VA benefits.



When: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Where: Downriver CBOC, 1640 West Fort St., Trenton, MI. 48183





VA Detroit Town Hall and Benefits Fair



Who: Detroit VA Leadership, Detroit VA Healthcare System Staff, Veterans from the Downriver Area



What: Veterans will hear from VA leadership on Veteran-specific issues, learn about available resources and programs, ask questions to decision makers about their specific concerns and receive resources from various VA programs and organizations.



When: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, the Benefits Fair begins at 3 p.m. and the Veteran Town Hall at 6 p.m.



Where: VFW Post 9283, 16200 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195.





For more information about the Detroit VA Healthcare System and services available to Veterans may visit the following website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VADetroit.



About John D. Dingell Medical Center

Since 1939, the John D. Dingell has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit .

Hailey Kenward

Detroit VA Healthcare System

+1 313-559-6920

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.