Deepcoolai And Sanmina Enter Into A Strategic Partnership For Liquid Cooling To Scale AI Digital Infrastructure

DeepCoolAI and Sanmina enter into a Strategic Partnership

DeepCoolAI's liquid cooling expertise paired with Sanmina's global prowess, deliver next-generation liquid cooling for AI Driven Data Centers.

SANMINA (NASDAQ:SANM)

- Hari Pillai President, Components Group at Sanmina

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DeepCoolAI, a trailblazer in AI Infrastructure including Liquid Cooling and High Density Solutions, and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), a global leader in advanced manufacturing solutions, today announced their strategic partnership to revolutionize AI Driven Data Centers. Together, the companies are setting a new standard in efficiency, flexibility and sustainability, catering to the ever-growing demands of AI-driven, high-performance computing environments.

A Game-Changing Partnership for a Sustainable Future

“Our partnership with Sanmina amplifies DeepCoolAI's mission to pioneer cooling innovations for AI Driven Data Centers,” said Kris Holla, Founder and CEO of DeepCoolAI.“By integrating our technology, innovation and AI customized solutions with Sanmina's global footprint and manufacturing expertise, we empower customers to achieve greater efficiency, unparalleled performance and high availability at scale. Together, we are building a future filled with unparalleled possibilities."

Delivering Advanced Cooling Solutions at Scale

“Leveraging Sanmina's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world as well the depth and experience of our design and manufacturing teams that have successfully brought multiple Open Compute Project (OCP) rack and power solutions to market, this partnership ensures rapid deployment of reliable, high-quality AI Solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs. From liquid-to-liquid and liquid-to-air Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) to prefabricated modular high density solutions, DeepCoolAI and Sanmina are equipping data centers with the tools to exceed operational goals,” said Hari Pillai, President, Technology Components Group at Sanmina.“The portfolio also emphasizes seamless rack level integration with liquid cooling and high density power, enabling customers to deploy cooling systems with high availability and flexibility at scale.”

“Our strategic alliance with DeepCoolAI brings an unprecedented combination of innovation and scalability to the data center market. Together, we're delivering future-proof AI Infrastructure solutions that optimize efficiency and sustainability for the next generation of AI driven workloads. We are committed to the fast-growing data center market with unprecedented scalability and manufacturing capacity to help our customers to turn on data centers faster,” added Pillai.

Innovation That Sets a New Benchmark

.AI-Powered Precision: Innovative liquid cooling and High Density technology for unprecedented sustainability and rapid scalability.

.High Availability and Sustainability at the Core: Solutions are designed to meet high availability, stringent environmental standards, aligning with global carbon neutrality goals.

.Global Reach, Local Support: Sanmina's robust supply chain ensures consistent delivery of solutions worldwide, backed by regional expertise and customer support.

The collaboration between Sanmina and DeepCoolAI underscores our shared commitment to excellence and dedication to customer success.

About DeepCoolAI

DeepCoolAI specializes in cooling solutions for AI driven data centers, enabling unprecedented performance and sustainability. Its portfolio includes bespoke and standard CDUs, Load banks, Refill carts, RDHx and Fan Wall solutions, driving efficiency across diverse data center environments. Visit for more information.

Kris Holla, with more than 30 years+ of experience in the Data Center Industry was previously Head of Data Center division at Nortek. His prior experience also includes President & CEO of Nxgen Modular, CSO & Board Member of Knuerr a division of Vertiv (Emerson Network Power). DeepCoolAI brings combined 100+ years of Experience between the founders.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at .

