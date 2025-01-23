RDX-NTM Provides Game-Changing Nitrogen Optimization For Agriculture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"I'm extremely excited about what this new techology offers," remarked Redox Owner and CEO, Darin Moon. "It's unlike anything in the marketplace and will help growers achieve charge balance, the single most important thing you can do for year-over-year success in the field."

RDX-NTM has a patent-pending combination of biostimulants that increase nitrogen optimization, including a 50-percent efficiency gain in synthetic liquid nitrogen applications, while maintaining peak production and quality.

"Information from independent researchers, university affiliates, and from growers has confirmed the research we have conducted in our greenhouse and on the research farm," said Redox Director of Research, Dr. Gifford Gillette. "Measures of redox potential (i.e., Eh) from multiple crops and locations also confirms that RDX-NTM plays a major role in achieving plant charge balance."

Redox Bio-Nutrients LLC is a family-owned and operated plant bio-nutrition company that has provided unparalleled carbon-based nutrition with bio-stimulants to agriculture and turf throughout the U.S. and internationally for more than 30 years. Key benefits from Redox nutrition include soil health, root growth, abiotic stress defense and efficient nutrient uptake.

Find out more the entire Redox product line, both conventional and organic, at redoxgrows .

