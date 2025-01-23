Bihar: Schools Up To 8Th Class Closed In Patna For Two More Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 23 (IANS) The district administration of Patna has issued an order on Thursday to close all up to Class 8 for two more days due to the ongoing severe cold weather.

All private and schools, pre-schools and Anganwadi centres in Patna district in Patna district will remain closed for students up to Class 8. The closure is effective from January 24 to January 25.

Classes for students above Class 8 will operate from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM during this period. Educational activities related to board exams will continue without any changes.

Earlier, schools were closed till January 23, 2025, due to cold weather. The administration has taken this step to ensure the safety and well-being of students amid the extreme cold conditions in the region.

“We have issued an official order citing the prevailing cold weather and low temperatures that could pose health risks to children. The district is experiencing extremely cold weather and low-temperature conditions, which may adversely affect the health and well-being of children,” said Chandrashekhar Singh, the district magistrate of Patna.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023. It is an extension of Office Order No. 876, dated January 21, 2025.

The ongoing winter in Bihar has intensified, with the combination of western winds, dense fog, and a looming possibility of rain significantly affecting daily life.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the cold wave conditions will persist across the state for the next three days, bringing further challenges to the residents.

The minimum temperature is expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, with most districts witnessing temperatures between 10 to 14°C.

The maximum temperature is also predicted to remain below normal, amplifying the cold. Moderate to dense fog is prevalent across Bihar, leading to low visibility and disrupting daily commuting in districts including Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Katihar, Kishanganj, Sitamarhi, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Saharsa, Saran, Purnea, and Bhagalpur.

The foggy conditions are expected to persist for at least the next three days, according to the Patna Meteorological Centre.