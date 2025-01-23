70 Per Cent Of T'gana Population To Be Covered Under PDS: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 23 (IANS) The in Telangana is committed to ensuring food security for 70 per cent of the population through the Public Distribution System (PDS), said Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering in Assembly constituency Kodad, white ration cards will be issued to all eligible poor. This would benefit approximately 40 lakh people across the state.

The minister stated that applications for ration cards submitted through platforms like Praja Palana, Prajavani, Mee-Seva, and Gram Sabhas are being processed. He assured that the ration card approval process is continuous and transparent and urged people not to worry.

"We aim to provide white ration cards to every eligible individual," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He clarified that no misinformation or delays would hinder the process. He speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the Kodad Market Committee's new governing body.

The event was chaired by Kodad MLA Uttam Padmavathi and attended by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said under Indiramma Indlu housing scheme, beneficiaries with land would receive Rs 5 lakh, while SC/ST beneficiaries would get Rs 6 lakh.

Under the Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme, landless agricultural workers would receive Rs 12,000 annually. He also mentioned that Rythu Bharosa amount has been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 12,000 per acre per annum and it would be applicable for cultivable land across Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also announced plans to transfer Godavari waters to Paleru through link canals, extending the benefits to Mothe mandal.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway would also be expanded to six lanes, a project the minister had pursued during his tenure as an MP.

Uttam Kumar Reddy revealed that a proposal for a railway line to Kodad had been submitted to the central government, along with a detailed route map.