Enphase Energy Announces U.S.-Produced IQ8 Microinverter Compliance With Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that its IQ8TM Microinverters for residential and commercial applications, specifically the IQ8HC-72-M-DOM-US and IQ8P-3P-72-E-DOM-US SKUs, are now in compliance with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act. This compliance allows Enphase microinverters made at its U.S. contract facilities to be used in infrastructure projects eligible for participation in programs like the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) $7 billion Solar for All initiative.

The BABA Act requires federal investments to prioritize products produced in America to boost domestic manufacturing and job creation. Through Solar for All, the EPA has awarded grants to states, territories, tribal governments, municipalities, and eligible nonprofits to expand access to solar for low-income and disadvantaged communities, including multi-family homes and small commercial projects. The program's goal is to unlock access to affordable, resilient, and clean solar energy for millions of people.

"Enphase's compliance with the BABA Act is a huge step forward, making it easier to incorporate its industry-leading products into federally funded projects," said James Hasselbeck, COO at ReVision Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. "This is particularly beneficial for our low- and moderate-income customers and is in alignment with our Solar for All initiatives. As installers, we appreciate Enphase's commitment to high-quality products produced in America that meet both performance and regulatory standards."

"We've been installing Enphase microinverters for years because of their outstanding durability and cutting-edge technology," said Troy Van Beek, founder & CEO at Ideal Energy Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Iowa. "Knowing the products now comply with the BABA Act gives us more flexibility in taking on federal infrastructure projects that require components produced in the United States. Enphase's dedication to local manufacturing is a win for both installers and the clean energy industry."

"The IQ8 Microinverters' compliance with the BABA Act shows Enphase's leadership in advancing clean energy solutions produced in the United States," said Reeves Clippard, chief strategic officer and co-founder of A&R Solar. "This is a significant milestone that allows installers like us to meet stringent project requirements while providing customers with top-tier solar technology. Enphase continues to be a trusted partner in helping us deliver innovative, sustainable systems."

"We are proud to support the Build America, Buy America initiative with our IQ8 Microinverters produced in the United States," said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. "This milestone highlights our dedication to supporting American jobs, advancing domestic clean energy, and delivering high-quality and reliable solutions for infrastructure projects across the country."

Please visit the website for more information about IQ8 Series Microinverters and Enphase manufacturing .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit .

