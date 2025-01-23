عربي


Will Get Answers Soon: CM Omar On Rajouri Mystery Deaths

1/23/2025 8:12:20 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said that the investigation into mysterious deaths in the Badhaal village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir are going on and the government will get answers soon.

Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said that as of now they have found that this is not any virus or bacteria.

He said that medical team, SIT and MHA led inter-ministerial teams are ascertaining the reasons behind the deaths and they will get the answers soon, reported news agency KNO.

17 persons have died due to“mysterious illness” in the Badhaal village, while four including three siblings are undergoing treatment.

Kashmir Observer

