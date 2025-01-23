Will Get Answers Soon: CM Omar On Rajouri Mystery Deaths

Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said that as of now they have found that this is not any virus or bacteria.

He said that medical team, SIT and MHA led inter-ministerial teams are ascertaining the reasons behind the deaths and they will get the answers soon, reported news agency KNO.

17 persons have died due to“mysterious illness” in the Badhaal village, while four including three siblings are undergoing treatment.

