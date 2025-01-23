Edoxi Training Institute Secures KHDA Approval For Diploma Programs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, 20th January 2025 – Edoxi Training Institute, a top provider of professional training and education in Dubai, is thrilled to announce its recent approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to offer a variety of diploma qualifications. This achievement positions Edoxi as a leading institution for business, information technology, and cybersecurity education in the Dubai region.

With the KHDA's Vocational Education Institution (VEI) Permit, Edoxi can now deliver diploma programs, including Qualifi Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5 in Business Management, Cybersecurity, and Information Technology. These programs cater to both aspiring professionals and experienced practitioners looking to enhance their skills.

New Diploma Programs at Edoxi

Foundation Course (Level 3): This course prepares students for undergraduate studies by providing essential academic foundations.

Higher National Diploma (HND): This program allows students to enter the final year of bachelor's degree programs, facilitating smoother academic progression.

To accommodate various learning preferences, Edoxi is launching two distinct class schedules:

Regular Students: Classes are held Monday to Friday for a structured learning experience.

Professionals: Weekend classes designed for working individuals balancing career development with academic goals.

Sharafudhin Mangalad, CEO of Edoxi Training Institute, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We are honoured to receive this approval from KHDA. Edoxi is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of technology-related diploma courses in Dubai. These qualifications will empower learners to thrive in today's competitive job market.”

The KHDA approval reflects Edoxi's commitment to high-quality education standards. Students enrolled in these programs will benefit from a rigorous curriculum, expert faculty, and industry-aligned skills, ensuring their readiness for academic and professional success.

For more information about Edoxi's diploma programs, visit Edoxi Training Institute's Website or contact us directly.

About Edoxi Training Institute LLC



Edoxi Training Institute is an EdTech Company based in Dubai with operations in Qatar, Kuwait and London. The company is a well-recognised professional training center that offers training and certification programs at individual, professional and corporate levels. Edoxi has been contributing to the career and professional growth of more than 10,000 learners from across the UAE and beyond since its inception in 2018.

Edoxi provides professional courses in Management, Accounting and Finance, Cyber Security, Data Science, Cloud Computing and Artificial intelligence, among other career-oriented courses. Edoxi is approved and accredited by reputable institutions such as the KHDA, Microsoft, AICERTs, PMI, PECB, British Council, Qualifi, AutoDesk, EC Council, and CompTIA.

