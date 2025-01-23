Sabio Secures Position In Global Sustainability Rankings Re-Affirming Green Tech Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EcoVadis Silver Medal - Sabio Group

Mark Betts, Chief Experience Officer, Sabio Group

Sabio Logo

Leading CX solutions provider achieves EcoVadis silver medal, placing it in the top 15% of companies globally for sustainability practices

- Mark Betts, Chief Experience Officer, Sabio GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sabio Group , the digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist, has secured its position in the top tier of organisations in a global sustainability assessment.The London-headquartered but global reaching firm, achieved a silver medal ranking in the EcoVadis scorecard, positioning the company in the top 15% of organisations evaluated worldwide.With an impressive overall score of 71 out of 100, placing Sabio in the 92nd percentile, the achievement marks a significant milestone in the company's sustainability journey.Mark Betts, Chief Experience Officer and Chair of Sabio's ESG Steering Committee, commented:“This recognition from EcoVadis represents more than just an accolade, it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices and responsible corporate citizenship.“Achieving a score that places us in the 92nd percentile globally demonstrates that our sustainability initiatives are not just promises, but tangible actions delivering real impact and results.”The EcoVadis assessment, widely recognised as the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings platform, evaluates companies across 21 sustainability criteria within four core themes: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.Sabio's achievement follows its recent formal commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a pledge that has received validation from both the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).“Our EcoVadis silver medal isn't just a reflection of where we are today – it's a stepping-stone to where we're heading,” Mark added.“As we continue to innovate in the CX technology space, we're equally focused on pioneering sustainable practices that will shape the future of our industry. This recognition reinforces our position as a leader in sustainable technology solutions.”Sabio's sustainability strategy encompasses a comprehensive approach to environmental stewardship, including:- Implementation of energy-efficient practices across global operations- Strategic transition to renewable energy sources- Development of sustainable travel policies- Innovation in eco-friendly product and service offerings- Active engagement with suppliers on sustainability initiativesMark added:“We remain committed to advancing our sustainability agenda, with plans to develop and implement detailed carbon reduction strategies across the business over the next two years. This initiative will involve collaboration across all levels of the organisation, fostering a culture of environmental consciousness and responsibility.”EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Learn more at EcoVadis/suppliers .Visit Sabio's website for more information about the company's sustainability initiatives and commitment to environmental stewardship.*****ends*****

