Xi vows ‘new level’ in Russia-China ties

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the robust strategic partnership between their nations during a traditional New Year call on Tuesday. Both leaders emphasized the deep respect and shared objectives underpinning their relationship, promising to elevate their cooperation to new levels in 2025 despite external pressures.



Addressing each other as “dear friends,” Xi highlighted the importance of standing united "against external uncertainty" and maintaining stability and resilience. He stressed the need to preserve a UN-centered international system and protect the rights of both China and Russia as permanent members of the UN Security Council.



Putin praised the growth of bilateral trade, which reached an estimated $220-245 billion in 2024, noting that Russia had become China’s top natural gas supplier through an expanded pipeline. Additionally, the two countries are increasing collaboration in nuclear energy.



Describing the Russia-China relationship as built on mutual trust, equality, and support, Putin said their ties are independent of domestic political influences and global events. Both nations are committed to shifting away from a Western-dominated world order and fostering a more multipolar global system, one that promotes greater justice and equality, particularly for less influential countries.

