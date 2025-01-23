Freezing Conflict Would Put Ukraine In Weak Position Before Negotiations Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that freezing the conflict would place Ukraine in a weak position ahead of future negotiations.

The President made this remark during an interview with Bloomberg in Davos, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Freezing the conflict is not the best offer for Ukraine, that is a weak position for entering the future negotiations for Ukraine. That is truly a winning position for Russia because they lose nothing and only gain time to replenish their forces. I believe they are willing to come back again," Zelensky explained.

He emphasized that the most critical issue in this context is the question of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"There are security guarantees that do not depend on Russia's position. To be honest, no one in Ukraine will trust Russia anymore. Personally, I am not very interested in security guarantees from Russia. It does not matter what they promise because they don not stick to their word. We have seen guarantees many times before: the Budapest Memorandum, the Minsk agreements, the Normandy format, and so on. The question of ceasefires was already on the agenda. That is not new for us. The question is: what are the security guarantees that Putin doesn't start another war? And these security guarantees need to come from President Trump and Europe, but Europe will look at President Trump," Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, on December 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, that the only real security guarantee for Ukraine and a deterrent against further Russian aggression is full NATO membership for Ukraine.