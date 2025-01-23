Moscow Catholic archbishop falsifies homosexual priest statements

(MENAFN) Catholic Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, Metropolitan of the Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow, has denied reports suggesting that the Vatican has approved the ordination of gay priests. He described recent reports, including a Reuters article referencing new guidelines from the Italian Bishops Conference (CIE), as misleading.



Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the Vatican had endorsed guidelines allowing gay men to enter seminaries, provided they remain celibate. However, Archbishop Pezzi clarified in an interview with Kommersant that these reports were not accurate, emphasizing that the Vatican has never allowed homosexuals to become priests.



The Italian Bishops Conference had updated its guidelines on January 9, with one section addressing homosexuality. The document suggested that seminary directors consider the candidate’s sexual preferences as one aspect of his personality. The media, however, misinterpreted this to mean that the Church was lifting its ban on ordaining gay men.



Pezzi explained that the guidelines reaffirm the Church's traditional stance on the matter. The Catholic Church’s teaching, as outlined in its catechism, considers homosexual acts a serious sin and does not allow those practicing homosexuality or supporting "gay culture" to join the priesthood. The Archbishop stressed that while homosexual tendencies are seen as a weakness of human nature, they can be overcome through faith. He also emphasized the importance of avoiding unjust discrimination against individuals with such tendencies.



Pope Francis has made mixed statements on homosexuality since his papacy began in 2013. While he once remarked, "Who am I to judge?" when asked about gay priests, he later suggested in 2018 that gay priests should leave the ministry to avoid leading a double life.

