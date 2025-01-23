Israeli army grapples with severe leadership tensions, significant number of officer resignations

(MENAFN) The Israeli is grappling with severe leadership tensions and a significant number of officer resignations, leaving the military in crisis, Haaretz reports. Fifteen months after the war, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy is set to inherit an army deeply mired in challenges. Halevy and Southern Command leader Yaron Winkelman both announced their resignations on Tuesday, with Halevy expressing that he would carry the burden of failure for the rest of his life. The newspaper also noted that Defense Yisrael Katz had played a role in making Halevy’s position untenable, contributing to his resignation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly looking to repeat this with Shin Bet Chief Ronen Barr, with expectations of more resignations to follow.



The path to reform, according to Haaretz, would begin with the formation of an independent committee to investigate the causes of the military's failures during the war. However, Netanyahu is said to be working to block such an initiative. Haaretz also covered Israel's recent military operation in Jenin, named "Iron Wall," and suggested that the operation's name was a tactic to deceive the public, drawing comparisons to the "Defensive Wall" operation of 2002. Netanyahu is also said to have been trying to appease Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich through this military campaign.



The article highlights the potential threat to the continuation of the prisoner exchange deal, particularly with growing tensions in the West Bank and the risk of violent actions by Jewish settlers, which could provoke further retaliatory attacks from Palestinians. Hebrew media have pointed to three potential candidates to succeed Halevy: Major General Eyal Zmir, who previously lost the position to Halevy, former Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram, and Northern Command leader Uri Gordin.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121666