Marion County School Fair To Connect Families With Educational Options

Local leaders to join celebration featuring schools, scholarship programs

BELLEVIEW, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A school fair coming to Belleview will bring together schools, scholarship providers, and local leaders to help parents explore alternative K–12 education options in Marion County. Families interested in private schools, pod learning, or Florida's expanded scholarship programs will find valuable resources and personalized assistance at this free, family-friendly event.

The event will take place at Lake Lillian Community Park on Saturday, February 1, to explore Marion County's growing educational opportunities. The free community gathering, hosted by Americans for Prosperity-Florida from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM, comes at a transformative time for education in Florida. The fair is family-friendly, free to attend, and will feature complimentary food, face painting, and balloon artists, creating a welcoming atmosphere for attendees.

In addition to exploring education options, families will also have the chance to speak with local representatives about Florida's expanded scholarship programs and other educational opportunities.

"This celebration brings together Marion County families, educators, and community leaders to explore the unprecedented educational opportunities now available in Florida," said Rachel Moscoso, strategic director of Americans for Prosperity Foundation-Florida. "When families understand their options and can choose the right educational environment for their children, entire communities thrive."

The event is hosted by Americans for Prosperity Foundation–Florida in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, celebrated nationwide from January 26 to February 1, which will feature more than 27,000 of events nationwide celebrating educational opportunities.

Americans for Prosperity-Florida works to empower families across the state to access educational opportunities that best serve their children's needs, and has been instrumental in expanding school choice options throughout Florida.

Location Details: Lake Lillian Community Park is located at SE Robinson Rd, Belleview, FL 34420.

For more information, visit actcentr/Events/afpf-ocala-school-choice-week-celebration-2-1-25.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

